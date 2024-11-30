Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after buying an additional 28,327 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,606,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 111,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,017.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 71,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hovde Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $127.11 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

