Analysts Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) PT at C$15.29

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDO shares. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ventum Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Insider Activity at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,277.50. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill purchased 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,781.45. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$12.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.03 and a 1-year high of C$14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.85.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

