Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,740 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 700.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $199.95 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.74 and a 52 week high of $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day moving average of $181.51.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total transaction of $54,062.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,031.32. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

