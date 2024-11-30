VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VSE from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get VSE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSE

VSE Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $117.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. VSE has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $123.92.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.88 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the second quarter worth about $48,343,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after buying an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,326,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

(Get Free Report

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.