CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $82.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.06. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,153,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 919,420 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 833,825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $467,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

