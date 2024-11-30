Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,144 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of TowneBank worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the third quarter worth $552,000. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 18,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 50,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.89. TowneBank has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $37.77.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.80 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 50.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOWN

TowneBank Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.