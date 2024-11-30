Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.08.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$16.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$10.64 and a 52 week high of C$16.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -358.82%.
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
