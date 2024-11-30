Cerity Partners LLC Buys 653 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $125.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $95.17 and a 12-month high of $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

