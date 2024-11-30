Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 143 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

NVR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVR opened at $9,235.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9,400.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8,631.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,052.58 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $125.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

