Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,447,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 601,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 116.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 246,017 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,946,000 after purchasing an additional 132,606 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at $73,668,110.88. This trade represents a 17.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,590. The trade was a 32.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,820 shares of company stock valued at $21,892,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

