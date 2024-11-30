Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $407.00 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $409.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.