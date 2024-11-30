Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 171,871 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,871 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 1.25% of SEACOR Marine worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $189.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.31.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

