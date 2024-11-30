ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $129.60 and last traded at $133.37. 5,498,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 10,576,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 223.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 5.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 83.0% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

