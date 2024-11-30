Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.37. 19,946,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 25,521,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,360. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 117,891 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 193.0% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tilray by 4.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $586,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.