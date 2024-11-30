Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $501.93 and last traded at $505.30. 24,880,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 37,868,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $509.31.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.96.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
