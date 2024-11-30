PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.99. 696,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,046,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PENG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PENG in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of PENG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PENG from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PENG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on PENG in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PENG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

PENG Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $966.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PENG had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $311.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PENG will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PENG news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,982.50. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PENG

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

