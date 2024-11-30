Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $513.49 and last traded at $515.86. Approximately 50,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 64,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $507.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.23, for a total transaction of $51,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,497.63. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. The trade was a 37.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,681. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.