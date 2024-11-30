KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.02. 106,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 168,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Singular Research raised KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KLXE

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $101.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.60 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 244.12%. Equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 89,460.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 12.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.