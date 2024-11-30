GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $329.63 and last traded at $335.33. 2,318,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,491,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

