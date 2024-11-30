Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $328.88 and last traded at $330.01. 7,471,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 6,302,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities raised shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.65. The company has a market cap of $315.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total value of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,151.79. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,702.68. This represents a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,510 shares of company stock valued at $42,475,538 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 89,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

