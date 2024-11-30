Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $71.62. 12,967,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 18,280,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

