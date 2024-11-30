Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 2.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $33.65. 6,312,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 4,310,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

