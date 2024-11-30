Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 265.50 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 264.95 ($3.37), with a volume of 413758094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.95 ($3.30).

BARC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276 ($3.52).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 227.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.81), for a total value of £108,318.73 ($137,968.07). Also, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.17), for a total value of £272,415.96 ($346,982.50). Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

