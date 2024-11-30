Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $994.03 and last traded at $979.10. Approximately 459,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 533,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $978.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.56.

The stock has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $902.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $832.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 153.65%.

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 44.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after acquiring an additional 813,666 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 89,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,111,000 after purchasing an additional 398,494 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,441,000 after buying an additional 344,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,133,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

