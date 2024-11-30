BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.93. 61,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 67,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4,237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 615,934 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 549,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 133.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 388,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 371,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

