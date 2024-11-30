BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.93. 61,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 67,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
