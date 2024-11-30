NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 45,288,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 56,891,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Macquarie cut shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa America upgraded NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

NIO Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.91.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 29.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NIO by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 33.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

