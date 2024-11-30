Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 2.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.29 and last traded at $67.71. Approximately 2,894,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,410,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Roku’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. This trade represents a 83.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,729,582. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.