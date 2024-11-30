Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.68. 668,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 936,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.