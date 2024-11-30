A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Up 38.0% in November

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the October 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.
