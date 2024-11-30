A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Up 38.0% in November

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the October 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMKBY

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.