Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Rises By 122.7%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance

AKEJF opened at 35.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is 33.91. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 52 week low of 35.12 and a 52 week high of 35.12.

Get ARIAKE JAPAN alerts:

About ARIAKE JAPAN

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

Receive News & Ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.