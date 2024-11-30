Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.37. 424,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 207,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.11%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
