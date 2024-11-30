Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.37. 424,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 207,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.11%.

Insider Transactions at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,059.58. This trade represents a 30.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $208,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,482.44. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

