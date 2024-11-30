ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,100 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 1,729,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,250.2 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $13.97.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
