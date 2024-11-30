NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.53. 31,092,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 32,858,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 2.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

