Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Declines By 52.1%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the October 31st total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,844,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.00 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is a SEC Filing?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.