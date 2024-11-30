The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.95 and last traded at $164.27. 140,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 175,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $140.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $180,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,906,908.13. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,551 shares of company stock worth $4,781,935. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14,711.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 548,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,883,000 after buying an additional 143,339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $14,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 116.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

