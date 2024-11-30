Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Decreases By 59.7%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the October 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Aluf Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHIX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Aluf has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Aluf Company Profile
