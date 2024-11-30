Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Athena Gold Price Performance

Shares of AHNR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Athena Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

