Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $50.32. Approximately 6,828,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,383,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,547,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 44.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.