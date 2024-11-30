Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,564,300 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the October 31st total of 6,586,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Angang Steel Price Performance
ANGGF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Angang Steel has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
About Angang Steel
