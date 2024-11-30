Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,564,300 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the October 31st total of 6,586,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Angang Steel Price Performance

ANGGF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Angang Steel has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Get Angang Steel alerts:

About Angang Steel

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.