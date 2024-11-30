Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $182.22 and last traded at $182.70. Approximately 8,368,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,262,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.58. The company has a market cap of $512.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,480,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,370,640,000 after buying an additional 1,917,416 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Oracle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 308,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,540,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 174,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

