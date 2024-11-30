Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Community Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %
ALBY opened at $20.50 on Friday. Community Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.54.
Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile
