Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Community Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %

ALBY opened at $20.50 on Friday. Community Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

