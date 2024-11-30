Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Up 50.8% in November

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Adecco Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Adecco Group

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.