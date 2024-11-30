StockNews.com Upgrades CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $422.39 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $176.56 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,334,891.32. This represents a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 71.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,486,000 after buying an additional 255,849 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,595,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 3.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 203,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

