Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of AKAAF stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. Aker ASA has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

