Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in November

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 1.0 %
ANNSF opened at $214.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.49. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $164.50 and a 1 year high of $224.00.
About Aena S.M.E.
