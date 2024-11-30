Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in November

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 1.0 %

ANNSF opened at $214.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.49. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $164.50 and a 1 year high of $224.00.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

