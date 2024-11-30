First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen acquired 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,593.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,014.77. This trade represents a 5.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,987,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,503,000 after acquiring an additional 233,955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,782,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,876,000 after purchasing an additional 105,116 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,435,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,601,000 after purchasing an additional 456,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,673,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 384,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,209,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

