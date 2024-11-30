Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $529.99 and last traded at $525.75. Approximately 890,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,077,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.91. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,816,898,000 after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after buying an additional 240,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

