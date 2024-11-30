Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,700 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the October 31st total of 1,929,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,129.6 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AHODF opened at C$33.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.46. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of C$27.05 and a 52-week high of C$35.53.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is a support level?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.