RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the October 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
RecycLiCo Battery Materials stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.23.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
