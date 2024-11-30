RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the October 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance

RecycLiCo Battery Materials stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.23.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

