General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $180.44 and last traded at $180.60. 2,726,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,172,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.01 and a 200-day moving average of $171.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 5,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in General Electric by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

